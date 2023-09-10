If you trap a man with pregancy, you will cry more than that baby - Women advised

Popular Nigerian DJ, 'Big N' currently works with Mavin records

One of Nigeria’s most famous DJs, 'DJ Big N' has made a controversial statement about women attempting to “trap” men by getting pregnant.

In his Instagram story, he slammed such women while stating that they are putting themselves at risk.



This statement has, however, ignited discussions on social media and beyond, with various opinions emerging about the ethics and implications of such actions.



“Getting pregnant to trap a man?? you will cry more than that baby !!!”



Earlier, DJ Big N had lamented over the economic hardship the country has been saddled with.

The talented DJ signed to Mavin Records said the Nigerian entertainment industry has saved many talents from the streets and given jobs that the government has.



He stated that if the entertainment industry was taken out of Nigeria, people would understand that it was hell on earth.



See the statement below:



