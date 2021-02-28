If you want a healthy relationship here are some keys to look out for

Scofray Nana Yaw Yeboah (in grey suit) was a guest on Men's Lounge

Scofray Nana Yaw Yeboah, a transformational coach and certified trainer has shared some keys on how one can maintain a healthy relationship.

According to him, there are a lot of essentials that go into maintaining a healthy relationship. Some of which he mentioned as communication, support, God, trust, respect and knowing your boundaries.



Out of the above-mentioned elements, he believes that if the God-factor is taken out, communication is the most important element in maintaining a healthy relationship.



In an interview with Nana Yaw Odame on e. TV Ghana’s Men’s Lounge, he said, “Communication is important in every relationship because even with pets, you will have to communicate with them as they also enjoy relational communication”.



In as much as all the other factors are important, he is of the view that communication is the most important. “Partners will need communication whether verbal or non-verbal in order to make their relationship healthy,” he stated.

He however added that another key essential to maintaining a healthy relationship is for both couples to discover who they are.



“A key foundation of a good relationship is for us to discover who we are before we take a step to go into a relationship. So most often than not, it is within the relationship that we discover our individuality which should not be the case” he said.



Mr. Scofray noted that for individuals to enjoy and maintain a healthy relationship, they should learn to discover who they really are and follow the above keys in order for them to get what they want.