If you want party bangers and street anthems, I am the best artiste to call upon - Agbeshie

Thu, 4 May 2023 Source: trunewsreport.com

The Agbeshie has revealed why he is inclined to a particular genre of music while speaking over the weekend with Tru News Report.

The pride of the Volta spoke bluntly, albeit joking that he is not the type of artiste who does ‘conscious’ music like Fameye. He said his musical identity is strictly club bangers and street anthems.

The Ghanaian rapper was however quick to add that he can as well do the ‘Fameye kind of songs’ but that is not his primary ‘calling.’

Beyond that, the “Wrowroho” rapper explained that women are gods on earth and should be appreciated while explaining why the physical characteristics of women frequently serve as the focal point of his songs.

He expressed his gratitude to God for making women special for him and other men. Agbeshie has released a song titled “Duna,” which is Ga for “buttocks,” and has the potential to be a hit.

