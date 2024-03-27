If your child misbehaves because of me, it’s your fault, it's your loss – Kelvynboy

Kelvynboy

Kelvynboy has argued that it is a parent’s responsibility to make sure their child does not fall under ill influences from public figures.

He contended also that “in these modern days, no one shows children these [so-called bad] things. You may hide it from them and they will discover it themselves and also hide it from you”.



The singer-songwriter spoke to Nana Romeo on Accra 100.5 FM’s Ayekoo Ayekoo, on Wednesday, March 27, 2024.



“I have three kids, when it [what I smoke] falls from my hand, they go, pick it up and place it where it was before because, to them, it is daddy’s medicine,” Kelvynboy revealed.



Therefore, “if you allow your kid to move [behave] like me, that’s your loss,” he cautioned.



The popular music performer stressed, “it’s been a long time since I took a picture showing him holding those things”.

The reason, he provided, was “I went on a break. I won’t say stop. I’d say a break”.



He added he does not know when he will resume use of said substance. In the meantime, “I’m releasing my songs,” he noted.



Spontaneously, however, the Vero hitmaker decried: “They want to legalise what is rather a sin” instead of what he is known to smoke.



“LGBTQXYZ,” he explained.



In a Hitz FM interview, Kelvynboy implied the substance he smokes is what Bob Marley used to enjoy. Even more, he underlined how crucial the substance was to his mental stability.