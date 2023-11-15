Ignorant, jealous people trolling Stonebwoy over Grammy snub - Rex Omar

Ghanaian musician and activist, Rex Omar

Renowned Highlife musician and political activist, Rex Omar, has strongly criticized those trolling Stonebwoy for not receiving a Grammy nomination. He labels these critics as ignorant and jealous.

Rex Omar's comments come after the official nominee list for the 2024 Grammy Awards was released, but with no Ghanaian acts, despite high expectations for Stonebwoy, who recently made waves with his "5th Dimension" album.



In an interview with Cape Coast-based Property FM, Rex Omar expressed his disappointment with Ghanaians who trolled Stonebwoy over the Grammy issue. According to him, such behaviours end up discouraging celebrities.



"Imagine that, despite Stonebwoy's relentless efforts, some Ghanaians are trolling him simply because he wasn't nominated for the awards. That's what this country is, and when these things happen, it makes the artist feel discouraged and disappointed," Rex Omar stated.



He also warned against criticizing out of ignorance and jealousy. Stating that such trolling ends up backfiring on themselves and the country.



"If you're a Ghanaian and, because of ignorance and jealousy, you decide to troll Stonebwoy, then who are you trolling? You're trolling yourself and the country," he warned.



Rex Omar highlighted Stonebwoy's contributions to the music industry and how he represents Ghana globally.

He encouraged people to recognize Stonebwoy's hard work and reminded everyone that not receiving a Grammy nomination does not mean that he is not a talented artiste.



