Ikorodu Bois pay touching tribute to Chadwick Boseman with scenes from Black Panther

Fast-growing internet sensation ‘Ikorodu Bois’ have joined the rest of the world to mourn the death of late Black Panther star, Chadwick Boseman who died Friday, August 28, 2020 of colon cancer after a four-year battle.

The four boys from Ikorodu, a suburb of Lagos are known for re-making scenes from famous movies. This time, to pay their last respect to Boseman, they re-enacted a scene from his famous movie, Black Panther.



Boseman until his death was known for his role as King T'Challa in the popular movie.



Despite being diagnosed with stage three colon cancer in 2016, he continued with his movie projects. According to reports, he managed to produce Marshall to Da 5 Bloods, Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom and several other movies while in therapy.



Meanwhile, Ikorodu Bois will be heading to the world premiere of Netflix action thriller – Extraction 2 – after an impressive remake of the first trailer grabbed the attention of producers and actors.



This comes after the video, produced locally hit Twitter.



The video, which has since garnered more than 10 million views on the social media platform was retweeted by Netflix, saying, “LOVE THIS.” In a separate tweet, Chris Hemsworth wrote, “EPIC.”

The movie producers, the Russo Brothers, have also shared the video and invited them to the premiere of “Extraction 2“, CNN said.



Early this year, they grabbed the attention of Will Smith after their perfect remake of ‘Bad Boys Forever” trailer. They also caught the attention of Dwayne Johnson, Lebron James and Money Heist professor, Alvaro Morte.



The group consists of brothers Muiz Sanni, 15, Malik Sanni, 10, Babatunde Sanni, 23, and cousin, Fawas Aina, 13.



Watch their tribute below:





