‘Imagine!’ – Mahama’s boy goes after Nana Aba Anamoah over ‘unnecessary NDC tweet’

Former Presidential Staffer, Stan Xoese Dogbe, has described as “unnecessary” a tweet by Nana Ana Anamoah in which the seasoned broadcaster highlighted how some branded vehicles were allegedly distributed to some female students of the University of Ghana in 2012.

On Tuesday, September 26, 2023, Nana Aba Anamoah shared a tweet that featured a photo of an NDC-branded vehicle with a caption that read, "In 2012, by this time, the NDC was distributing this car on the Legon campus. Ironically, none of the male students got one."



She did this with a laughing emoji, courting reactions from tweeps, including Stan Dogbe who found the tweet preposterous.



“Imagine!!! It’s actually an unnecessary tweet,” he replied to Joyce Bawah Mogtari’s comment on the said tweet.



Mogtari, a former Deputy Minister of Transport and special aide to former President John Dramani Mahama had conveyed her disappointment regarding Nana Aba Anamoah's post and raised questions about the underlying purpose.



She stated, "What's the intent? Shame NDC ladies under a disguised tweet because some are being criticized for their silence in the face of today's hardship & poor leadership? This shouldn’t be coming from you, my sister. An avoidable tweet!"

