Impact Film Studios unveils hilarious series ‘The Addisons’

'The Addisons' starts showing from April 9, 2021

Beginning from Friday, April 9, 2021, lovers of films will have an opportunity to view a hilarious family drama series dubbed 'The Addisons'.

The piece, produced by Impact Film Studios, tells the story of a family of five whose perspectives about life are entirely different from each other.



At a press conference to unveil the new product, Wednesday, April 7 at MJ Grande Hotel, East Legon, director of the series Kwame Kyei Baffour said various episodes will be exclusive on FarmHouse Movies App.



The cast includes Peter Ritchie, Faustina O.D, Charles Telus, Stargirl Lina, and Cherub Opoku.

"Coronavirus or no coronavirus, the film industry is as important as any other industry. We cannot continue trying while others are working," said the creator as he highlighted the essence of the drama series.



