Improper talent management responsible for poor growth in the industry - Warro

Warro and Kiki Marley

Ghanaian artiste manager, Augustine Kissi Bamfo, also known as Warro, has highlighted the negative impact of inadequate talent management on the growth of Ghana's entertainment industry.

Addressing this phenomenon on September 13 in an interview, Warro emphasised that effective management involves strategy, planning, and hard work, but the industry is plagued by unqualified individuals presenting themselves as managers.



“Too many artistes in the country are content to rely on friends and personal assistants as their managers to the detriment of their careers,” he stated.



Warro, who manages Kiki Marley, pointed out that many artists in Ghana often rely on friends and personal assistants as managers, which can hinder their careers. He further criticized some artiste managers for being dishonest with their clients and making false promises.



“Artistes here are fighting an uphill battle due to a lack of fundamental structures in the industry. We are in a country where artistes do not get royalties,” he said.



He further noted that the inability to monitor when and where music is played contributes to these challenges.

Despite the current difficulties, he expressed hope that positive changes will occur in the industry to support its growth.



“For the musicians, there’s no way to monitor when and where their music is played and certain governing bodies are also not living up to expectations. However, there is still hope that things will change for the industry to thrive,” Warro stated.



Warro's insights shed light on the need for professional and ethical talent management within the Ghanaian entertainment sector.



Especially at a time when the fate of the Ghana music industry is under a lot of debate.



