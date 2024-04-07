In 2024 you can’t use and dump me – Nikki Samonas to men

Ghanaian actress, Nikki Samonas

Actress Nikki Samonas has issued a barrage of stern warning to men who are chasing her.

She has cautioned them not to come into her life and 'ghost' her like they have done in the past because she is not tolerating any form of rejection henceforth.



The actress who made this known in a tweet on X said if she agrees to date a man they will be together till “death”.



“Dating me in 2024… there’s no dumping me, Am too old for that shit. If your love is finished we will use mine, I will hotspot you. Don’t play with me this year !! Respectfully,” she said.

Nikki's post has since stirred reactions on social media, with some women agreeing with her current stance on relationships.



