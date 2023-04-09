In my household, we celebrate Salah and Christmas - Ken Agyapong explains

Member of Parliament for the Assin Central constituency in the Central region, Kennedy Agyapong has revealed that traces of his family lineage shows that he is an Ashanti with Islamic leanings (Asante kremo).

Agyapong stated that Northerners are good people because he could recall an instance in which he had been suspected of drug dealing and had been arrested by the then Bureau of National Investigations (BNI) now (NIB) for an investigation.



Nevertheless, his northerner friends came to his defence and took protective measures on his properties to prevent any false planting of accusations against him.



In a video shared by Oman Channel and sighted by GhanaWeb, the NPP flagbeaerer hopeful while speaking to members of the party in the Ayawaso East Constituency of the Greater Accra region, said that the majority of his family members are Muslims.



“I recall when I was in BNI custody being accused of dealing in drugs, my friends who are northerners went to all my businesses to secure it for me because they could go and plant something there against me.



“…and the truth is, for my household, I celebrate both Salah and Christmas, in fact, my grandmother was a Muslim before she married.



“So, she was ‘Asante Nkremo’ but all my male grandfathers are Muslims, I have Seidu, Abass, Siaka, and Yakubu, and all of these people are in my family who are Muslims.

“They settled more at Ajumako Anyan Asiam, whereby one of them married a Muslim there, so, all my family people are full of Muslims, except a few of us that our grandparents married Christians.



“So, I am one of you because I’m almost a northerner, I come from Wa, and we don’t tolerate nonsense, that is the point but they always attribute that to violent people,” he said.



The race for the NPP flagbearership is growing with several bigwigs such as Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia and John Alan Kwadwo Kyerematen amongst the contenders.



November 4, 2023 has been slated as the date for the NPP presidential primaries to select a flagbearer for the general elections in 2024.







