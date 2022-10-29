In my time, Abiana wouldn’t have qualified as a Mentor judge – Okraku-Mantey

Mr. Okraku Okraku-Mantey has established that Abiana, the VGMA female vocalist of the year, would not have passed as a judge on TV3's Mentor show during his tenure.

The deputy minister, who has been a judge since the inception of the popular reality TV show until its reloaded season in 2019, said if he had his way, only persons with great expertise and a tall list of achievements will be deserving of playing the role of judges or pundits on shows.



“I do not know why she was chosen for Mentor, but if I had my way…………….sometimes you would come across a situation where a person with little achievement is lambasting someone who has lived and has got a tall list of achievements.



“For instance, VGMA brought a particular group on board and they had a lot of challenges. He reviewed it and brought a new set of people on board whose authority was difficult to challenge because they carried weights. That is how it should be,” he stated during the PeaceFM Entertainment Review with Kwasi Aboagye, monitored by GhanaWeb.



A direct question as to whether Abiana qualifies to be a mentor judge was thrown at him and this was his response;



“In my time, Abiana would not have qualified.”



Mr. Okraku-Mantey added that the only reason perhaps, Abiana is being thoroughly dragged on social media for ‘booing ‘a Mentor contestant during auditions could be that she is a "newbee" in the entertainment industry who hasn’t achieved much.

“Sometimes when you haven’t attained a certain level of trajectory and you are doing some stuff, people will question the basis for which you are doing such a thing. For that same thing, a Zapp Mallet could do and go scott free. KiDi, Kuami Eugene, and Reggie Rockstone could do and go scott free. But Abiana, they’ll ask what she is bringing on board. They’ll ask in what capacity is she making someone look senseless. I think that is what is making her conduct come across as being overboard.”



Background



Ghanaian singer and songwriter, Abiana, took over the timelines of social media users following a comment she passed while discharging her duty as a judge at a TV3 ‘Mentor’ audition.



Watch the video below:







