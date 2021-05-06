Increasing social vices among the youth should be blamed on Social media – Gasmilla

Music Gasmilla

Azonto genre kingpin, Gasmilla also known as the International Fisherman has blamed social media pressure as the major cause of social vices among the youth.

Gasmilla pleaded with the youth to work hard despite the numerous temptations and pressure they encounter on social media.



“The little I have seen is that social media pressure is making these youth go astray. You know back in the day when you’re feeling bad about yourself you stay in your room and feel bad,” he remarked.



“But these days if you feel bad about yourself and when you visit social media, what you’ll see about someone flaunting money will even put more pressure on these young lads,” he revealed.

He added on Kastle FM “And most of the youth think about how they’ll use ways and means to make money coupled with the pressure from their peers and social media.



“So let me say it just like it needs to be said so I plead with the youth that despite the pressure from social media they should do their best to work hard,” he ended.