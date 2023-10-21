Industry gatekeepers impede the progress of artistes - Edem alleges

Ghanaian Rapper, Edem

Ghanaian rapper Edem recently expressed his concerns about the presence of gatekeepers in the entertainment industry.

According to him, these gatekeepers often hinder the progress of artistes they do not favor and tend to make emotional rather than logical decisions.



In an interview with Metro TV, Edem revealed that the Ghanaian entertainment scene relies heavily on exchanging favors rather than monetary value.



Many stakeholders prioritize helping others and expect something in return, rather than focusing on financial transactions.



He emphasized that the industry should shift toward a more money-focused conversation to make people take their roles more seriously.



“We're in a space where people are more emotional than value-oriented. The gatekeepers feel that if I don't agree with you, then it means that I should use my tools. And that's because we are not in a space where we exchange a lot of monetary value. It's a lot of help, and I think I can do this for you and get a favor in return.

“And I think when we move away from there and begin to make sure everything is about a money conversation, then people will be more serious because you wouldn't be a gatekeeper and I won't offer you anything. But you know that even though I'm a gatekeeper, when I bring a million dollars for the artiste, I'm also making some," he said.



Edem also cited a case where he witnessed a gatekeeper who had prevented Dancehall musician Shatta Wale from performing at an event by suggesting he wouldn't sell enough tickets. Instead, the gatekeeper recommended an artiste of their preference.



"I've seen a conversation between a gatekeeper and a group of people who wanted to bring Shatta Wale to an event. The person straight up told them, 'You know what this stadium event is 20 Ghana cedis, so he wouldn't be able to sell out.' Immediately, the gatekeeper brought in an artistE of their interest." he stated.



Edem also mentioned that he had seen budgets allocating $5,000 to foreign DJs, a sum that he believed no Ghanaian DJ had ever received before.



He insisted that he has evidence of these atrocities and would be willing to share them when the time comes.

“And my name also came up in that meeting without a person knowing that I was in the back of that conversation. And so I saw it. And I've seen budgets where people here are giving outsiders $5,000, a budget for a DJ. I don't know which Ghanaian DJ has been paid that money before, so the gatekeeper stuff is real.



"And all what I'm saying if somebody doubts me, I have screenshots,” he revealed.



ID/OGB



