Industry growth would happen if artiste managers are united - Sammy Forson

Broadcaster and former manager of Ghanaian rapper Sarkodie, Sammy Forson, has urged artiste managers in Ghana to unite and form a strong collective.

During an appearance on Joy FM's Twitter (X) Spaces show 'Joy Entertainment Unpacked', Forson, stressed on the importance of a united front among artiste managers in advancing Ghana's music industry.



"I want to take this opportunity to appeal to artiste managers to come together and form a united front," Forson stated.



He suggested that artiste managers meet regularly, perhaps once every two weeks, to socialize and exchange ideas.



Another talent manager, Lawrence Nana Asiama Hanson, popularly known in showbiz as BullGod, echoed Forson's call for unity. He recalled an earlier attempt by a group of artiste managers to establish an association but acknowledged the challenges they faced.



"It's great that Sammy Forson has brought this up. Myself and my late friend Fenec Otchere tried to do this in the past, and Sammy can attest to that. But we couldn't make it work, so this is a good call," BullGod remarked.

Forson further stressed the valuable knowledge and experience that new artiste managers can gain from their more experienced counterparts.



"You need to learn the ropes, you need to know how to do things. People like BullGod have connections around the world that they can plug you into, and that's what people in other parts of Africa are doing. They have a united front, trying to project their country," he explained.



Forson also pointed out that a united front among artiste managers would foster stronger bonds between managers and their artistes.



Sammy Forson has an extensive track record in the music industry, having worked with artistes such as the late OJ Blaq, the defunct hiplife duo Echo, and Sarkodie, one of Ghana's most prominent rap artistes.



