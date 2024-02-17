Industry persons LilWin has feuded with

Kumawood actor, LilWin

Ghanaian actor Kwadwo Nkansah, widely known as LilWin, is increasingly gaining a reputation as one of the most litigious figures within the entertainment industry. Year after year, he becomes entangled in disputes with colleagues.

We explore some of the most popular ‘beefs’ he has had with other industry players.



LilWin and Kwaku Manu



LilWin and Kwaku Manu have been feuding since 2021 after the latter claimed LilWin has been unappreciative despite his contribution to his rise to stardom.



In an interview on Kingdom FM, Kwaku Manu affirmed that he was the only actor who vouched for and believed in Kwadwo Nkansah’s talent; however, the actor has refused to acknowledge his efforts. Their feud lasted three years and came to an end after the duo worked on LilWin’s ‘Mr President’ television series.



LilWin and Funny Face

The friendship between the two actors fell apart in 2020 after Funny Face, in April that year, accused the Kumawood actor, Kalybos, and Bismark the Joke of badmouthing him. He claimed that Lil Win caused the break-up with his wife, who later bolted with their twin children. Funny Face and Kwadwo Nkansah ‘Lil Win’ took their fued to another height when they almost traded ‘blows’ on the set of UTV’s ‘United Showbiz’. The two have buried the hatchet now.



LilWin and Rev.Obofour



The banter between LilWin and Rev. Obofour can best be described as an inherited feud. It all started after the actor took the side of his spiritual father, Prophet Adom Kyei Dua. Rev Obofour and Prophet Adom Kyei Dua have been on each other’s throats back and forth regarding their spiritual gifts. LilWin, who felt that Rev Obofour had been disrespectful towards his spiritual father, took to social media and uttered some unprintable words against Rev Obofour.



LilWin and Big Akwes



Kumawood actor, Big Akwes, has for some time now been accusing LilWin of sabotaging and killing the careers of young actors in the movie industry, and that is the genesis of their feud. On several social media broadcasts, Big Akwes has maintained that Lil Win’s evil mechanism works in a way that he targets rising actors and actresses, lures them with big money, and as soon as he features them in a movie, their end in the movie industry begins.

LilWin and Martha Ankomah



The most recent 'fight' is with Ghallywood actress, Martha Ankomah. LilWin descended on the actress in a radio interview after he felt disappointed by some comments passed by Martha Ankomah on movies and stories produced by Kumawood. The actress, in response, is suing LilWin for GHS 5 million for defamation.



EAN/BB