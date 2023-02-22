Ini Edo opens up on body enhancement procedures

Nollywood actress, Ini Edo

Nollywood actress Ini Edo has recently shared her views on body enhancements and cosmetic surgeries for women.

In an interview with Pulse Nigeria, the star of "Shanty Town," who is rumoured to have had cosmetic surgery, discussed the topic and the people who criticize women who have these procedures.



When asked about her thoughts on women altering their bodies and having cosmetic procedures, as well as her views on people who body shame women for having these procedures, Ini Edo responded by saying that nobody has the right to judge anyone else.



“I mean, I just feel like nobody who sits around judging people has a right to tell anybody how to live their lives or who to be or who not to be. It’s not your place. You don’t have that right.



“And so for me, I say to people who do that, I’m like, you, first of all, have to be able to dictate the pace of your life to be able to dictate somebody else’s pace. It makes no sense that you have no control over your own life and you’re trying to think that it’s okay to have control over somebody else’s life, it doesn’t make any sense. And I say to women, you be your own person,” she said.



She also believes no one has the right to tell another person how to live their life or how they should look, while encouraging women to make choices and be confident in their decisions.

Furthermore, she considers it important for women to be themselves, make their own choices, and live with the consequences of their actions.



"You make your own choices and live with the consequences of your choices, and your actions. So it’s not anybody’s place to dictate to a woman how she should look. If she should be fat, if she should be slim, if she should be thick. You make your own choices and live with the consequences of your choices, and actions. So it’s not anybody’s place to dictate to a woman how she should look. If she should be fat if she should be slim if she should be thick.



“And especially in this kind of industry where we are in, I remember there was a time when people used to say to me, “oh you added so much weight, you should lose weight”, you know, people begin to put all those crazy ideas in your head and if you as a woman, you allow it, it forms an expression. Some people fall into places where they start to doubt themselves and their self-confidence begins to dwindle because of the constant negatives that you’re hearing,” he added.



Ini also advised women to be confident and not let them affect their self-esteem while noting that it is entirely up to an individual to decide how they want to look and to do what works best for them.



In her opinion, it's important to live with the consequences of one's actions and make decisions based on one's best interests.

“But you need to grow to a point where you realize that it is your body, it is your life, nobody else has the right to tell you to do this or don’t do this. It is your right to say this is what I want to look like, this is how I want to look. Do whatever works for you as long as you’re able to live with the consequences of your actions, it is entirely your prerogative!” he expressed.



