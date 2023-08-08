Ini Edo speaks out, days after Tonto Dikeh called her stingy

Ini Edo and Tonto Dikeh

Nollywood actress Ini Edo has issued a statement following Tonto Dikeh's disclosure of the actress' true identity.

Ini Edo posted a remark on her Instagram page in which she alluded to Tonto Dikeh's assertion that people can ruin one's reputation or taint their nature.



However, they are unable to erase even one good deed since people who know you best will still acknowledge it, regardless of how they describe it.



She wrote: “People may destroy your image, stain your personality but they can’t take away your good deeds because no matter how they describe you. You will still be admitted by those who really know you better. Believe in yourself, stay in your own lane, there is only one you”.



See some comments below



happydaniel41: "Yes people will always talk about you that only make you an important person they even talk about the dead so Ma keep shining and do you much love"

thugboyriyon: "Too hot like a heater"



medlinboss: "Brown sugar"



moabudu: "My darling, so so true. Much love"



ucheelendu: "Beautiful"



maruochris: "Beautiful but the Face app was too much na"