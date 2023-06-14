‘Initially it was a little bit awkward’ – Fantana on 'Young, Famous, and African' Netflix series

Ghanaian musician, Fantana

Ghanaian musician, Francine Nyanko Koffi, popularly known as Fantana, has shared her experience of being featured on the popular Netflix series 'Young, Famous, and African.'

While she described it as a fun and positive venture, she admitted to feeling a bit awkward during her initial moments on set.



In an interview with Graphic Showbiz, Fantana disclosed that her acting skills has steadily improved.



Although she initially felt uneasy in front of the cameras, the ‘So what’ hitmaker said she gradually grew more comfortable as time went on.



"My experience has been good. It was a little bit awkward at first, but I started getting used to the cameras as time went on. Besides, this isn't the first time I have been in front of cameras. Apart from music videos, I have also been featured in a documentary titled 'My Perfect Funeral,'" she said.



Fantana, however, dismissed the widely held perception that succeeding in the music industry as a female artiste is a difficult task.



Due to this, she has asked women to work harder to match their male counterparts.

She also emphasized that once women discover their power and find their unique path, surviving in the music industry becomes much easier.



"As a woman, it is easy to survive because there are various things you can do, whether you have your own business or you are married. There are different ways. All you need is to find your power," she stated in an interview.



