Inmates celebrate Dr UN at police cells

Kwame Fordjour popularly known as Dr UN, although is supposed to be worried after his arrest yesterday at the premises of Hello FM in Kumasi, is rather seen in a joyous mood.

In a video sighted by GhanaWeb which has gone viral, Dr UN was beeing hailed by some inmates at the police cells, whilst others demanded for their awards from him.



According to a report filed by Peace FM, Dr UN was arrested by National Security operatives for organising a fake award ceremony in Kumasi in 2018.



The report adds that, the court issued an arrest warrant after he flouted his bail conditions.

He became very popular again in mid-2020 after news came up that he presented fake awards to celebrities such as Sarkodie, Berla Mundi, D Black, Nathaniel Attoh, Professor Ebenezer Oduro, VC of University of Ghana among other top Ghanaian personalities .



Watch the video below:



