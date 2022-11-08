1
Interesting costumes captured at the Black Panther launch in Nigeria

How some Nigerian celebrities showed up on the red carpet of Black Panther movie premiere

Tue, 8 Nov 2022

Attendees of the star-studded Black Panther (Wakanda) movie, which was premiered in Lagos, Nigeria, showed up in grand style.

Aside from the cast and crew, scores of Nigerian celebrities made an appearance on the red carpet in epic costumes, most of which represented the theme: a touch of Africaness.

Although some appeared simple, others looked the part by rocking sophisticated costumes which exuded the ‘Wakanda Black’ culture.

The likes of Lupita Nyong'o, Danai Gurira, Winston Duke, Letitia Wright, Michaela Coel, Tenoch Huerta and other cast and crew members graced the red carpet in style.

Nigerian celebrities including Richard Mofe Damijo, Wale Ojo, Segun Arinze, Alex Ekubo, BB Naija’s Nengi, Tacha, Elozonam and many others also looked spectacular on the red carpet.

The Nigerian Black Panther movie premiere comes after an earlier event in Los Angeles on Oct. 26, and in London this past Thursday, November 3, 2022.

