Interesting reactions greet Cecilia Marfo, Joyce Blessing 'microphone snatching' brouhaha

Some social media users have inundated the platform with reactions to Cecilia Marfo's decision to snatch a microphone from Joyce Blessing and instruct the gospel musician to go back to her estranged husband.
Cecilia Marfo, a gospel musician and prophetess in a video which has been in circulation, stormed the stage and interrupted the performance of Joyce Blessing by snatching the microphone from her and ordering her to rescue her marriage.
“My daughter, if you will listen to me, go back and take your marriage. I called you with love and so you should know the life you have is not yours. I’ve made you a queen so listen to me and go back to your husband. I’ve sent you already; lady, go and take your husband, my spirit is using you,” Cecilia Marfo said.
The incident said to have occurred at the Unity Group of Companies Annual Thanksgiving Service, has engendered controversy as a section of the public share their views on the subject.
While some are furious and assert that Cecilia Marfo embarrassed Joyce Blessing, others cannot fathom the motive behind the actions of the prophetess.
Below are a few of the reactions.
Masa gyai gyimie nu ofui!! What Cecilia Marfo did wasn’t right and so annoying and disrespectful. Allow people to bash her without bringing gender into it! Look at how she disgraced Joyce Blessing in public. 3yaa mo sua nyansa kakra!!!— Ramsey_Kofi_Ramsberry (@iamberryramsey) January 23, 2021
We've had enough of this Cecilia marfo antics! Ah!— ??Afia Boatemaa???????????? (@Ms_Debrah) January 23, 2021
Isn't this same Cecilia Marfo who threw saliva into someone's mouth in the name prophetic and healing ministry??— Kwesi Osei Simpey ???????? (@WorkWithSimpey) January 23, 2021
And held and pressed someone's penis and balls in the name of prayer??
Lol let's be serious! https://t.co/hrSrLmJhU4
I could have slapped Cecilia marfo so hard, such nonsense— Nana Adjoa Amponsah (@NanaAdjoaAmpon3) January 23, 2021
So Cecilia marfo couldn’t talk to her backstage.... hm— UCC Drake ???????????????????? ???????? (@dj_drayke) January 23, 2021
Cecilia Marfo snatches mic from Joyce Blessing ...... these people ????????????????— Maverick r ???????? (@Maverickr14) January 23, 2021
The comedy in Gh pic.twitter.com/QlecxV9WxH
This Cecilia Marfo thing is just a public showoff. May God help us— Chief (@tailorMARIQUE) January 23, 2021
Cecilia Marfo talking like angel in kumahood movies.— UCC Drake ???????????????????? ???????? (@dj_drayke) January 23, 2021
This world we make fun of everything so when something serious is happening we don’t even pay attention... What happened between Cecilia Marfo and Joyce Blessing is nothing to be taken as a joke but bloggers who want traffic on their pages are on their work... Crazy world— ????LEVELZ???? (@richardlevelz) January 23, 2021
This Cecilia Marfo issue de3 anodey want talk some oo— Benjamin Kofi Siaw (@Bennah99) January 23, 2021
It can either be the spirit of God or she just dey use Inn brain
Reading the comments on the Cecilia Marfo and Joyce Blessing 'drama'. Everyone is expressing disgust. Not a single person believes it was the work of the holy spirit? Fixing what God might have put together or I'm just being an insane Christian extremist?— Nii Larte Lartey (@lartelartey) January 23, 2021
Bruh, what Cecilia Marfo did to Joyce Blessings... smh.
Madam snatched mic from Joyce during her performance & told her to "go back to her husband".— Psalm 1, the Christ Junkie (@Psalm_one) January 23, 2021
I promise, I thought it was a movie.
Cecilia Marfo dierr counselor lutterodt will get her p33 ????— SARAH.VANESSA???? (@qwayisibea_) January 23, 2021
Cecilia Marfo did that in a Rambo style or maybe Carlos Ahenkorah style ????????— Ebenezer Donkoh (NY DJ) (@nydjlive) January 23, 2021
What has someone going back to the former husband got to do with Cecilia Marfo that she goes on stage to disrupt Joyce Blessing's performance? The annoying part was her glossolalia. Some of this neo prophetic cabal must know what to say in public and what not to say.— Stakes_Gh (@dada_ba_Unusual) January 23, 2021
Cecilia Marfo was not possessed by spirit biaaa.
Why disgrace Joyce Blessing publicly in an attempt to force her into an unhappy marriage? Another woman, another victim. Just like how people demonised Esther Smith, Obaapa Christy, etc...
Ns?mhunu saaaa pic.twitter.com/x6rZVnYTOE— Maiestas ?? (@Ebenezer_Peegah) January 23, 2021
Ebi stupid thing she do. Wey kind prophecy that. Does she know why Joyce Blessing left her marriage? If she was being beaten too she should return? https://t.co/GbkJnqv4iD— Dj Caleb (@AmDJCaleb) January 23, 2021
