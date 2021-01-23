0
Interesting reactions greet Cecilia Marfo, Joyce Blessing 'microphone snatching' brouhaha

Sat, 23 Jan 2021 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Some social media users have inundated the platform with reactions to Cecilia Marfo's decision to snatch a microphone from Joyce Blessing and instruct the gospel musician to go back to her estranged husband.

Cecilia Marfo, a gospel musician and prophetess in a video which has been in circulation, stormed the stage and interrupted the performance of Joyce Blessing by snatching the microphone from her and ordering her to rescue her marriage.

“My daughter, if you will listen to me, go back and take your marriage. I called you with love and so you should know the life you have is not yours. I’ve made you a queen so listen to me and go back to your husband. I’ve sent you already; lady, go and take your husband, my spirit is using you,” Cecilia Marfo said.

The incident said to have occurred at the Unity Group of Companies Annual Thanksgiving Service, has engendered controversy as a section of the public share their views on the subject.

While some are furious and assert that Cecilia Marfo embarrassed Joyce Blessing, others cannot fathom the motive behind the actions of the prophetess.

