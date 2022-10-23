International appeal: 'Who is Shatta Wale to question Sarkodie?' – Arnold quizzes

Dancehall artiste Shatta Wale

Controversial Ghanaian entertainment critic, Arnold Asamoah-Baidoo, believes Shatta Wale has no authority to pass comments about the international appeal of his colleague musicians.

Speaking on Peace FM’s entertainment news review show, Arnold said that barring the Beyonce feature, Shatta Wale had no internal presence.



“If not for Beyonce, Shatta Wale virtually had no international presence. Shatta Wale himself alluded to the fact that he was a local champion and that he did not care about international appeal” he said.



“So who is Shatta Wale in terms of international presence and appeal to actually question a Sarkodie?” he asked.



He said Shatta Wale appears to carry himself as the gatekeeper of the industry though he has not reached that level yet.

“Sometimes, he (Shatta) makes it seem as if he is Lord. Like he sits on top of that place and then he’s seen it and done it all. So he has the opportunity to say that I can easily advise Sarkodie, I can easily advise Kelvyn Boy”, he explained.



Arnold’s comments come on the back of an interview where Shatta Wale said that rapper Sarkodie failed to take advantage of his relationship with record producer Akon to boost his career.



In the said interview, Shatta Wale explained that despite the amount of investment Sarkodie has made in his music and brand, the rapper’s career is still nothing to write home about.



DQ/WA