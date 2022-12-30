0
Entertainment

International superstars who stormed Ghana this December

Meek Mil And Co.png Meek Mill, Busy Signal and Rogerbeat are part of celebrities who stormed Ghana this December

Fri, 30 Dec 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Characterized under the ‘Year of Return’ and the ‘much talked about’ thrills in Ghana every December, individuals, particularly celebrities all over the world trooped into the country for this exciting experience.

Ghana has been touted as one of the hottest destinations for the Christmas holidays and the phrase “December in Ghana”, is associated with the best parties, star-studded concerts, and nightlife that doesn’t slow down until the sun rises the next morning.

A rapidly growing percentage of the African diaspora and tourists, in general, has made the country their choice of destination for end-of-year festivities.

Not forgetting a host of international celebrities who have also stormed the country to either catch some fun or have been billed to perform at a series of concerts in the country.

The past years have seen many Hollywood Stars including Naomi Campbell, Boris Coudjo, Hisham Tawfiq, Lupita Nyong'o, Samuel L. Jackson, T.I., Arie Lennox, Cardi B, and many more visitors during the Year of Return.

However, let’s take a look at some international celebrities who were spotted in Ghana this December.

Meek mill

Rogerbeat



Busy signal



Asake

Kora Obidi



Jidena



PSquare



Oxlade





Akekunle Gold



Rema



Ayra Starr



