Internet disruptions has put businesses in danger, it should be fixed quickly – KiDi

Ghanaian musician, KiDi

Ghanaian musician, Dennis Nana Dwamena well known as KiDi, has called on authorities in charge of telecommunication networks to ensure the internet disruption issues are resolved as soon as possible.

According to him, the recent challenges with the internet has put most businesses in jeopardy due to the reliance on online services for their operations, adding that it risks the employment status of those involved as well.



He stated that the internet disruption has affected him personally in terms of his music business because he has not gotten enough people to stream his songs online.



“If there is a problem with the internet it affects us a lot. It should be fixed quickly because a lot of people’s businesses are in danger. Without internet, it will be difficult for people to listen to songs because almost everybody stream the songs. Its not just for songs sake, internet is life so we are praying that it will be resolved as soon as possible,” he stated.



He made the statement on the back of recent cuts in undersea fibre optic cables, which have significantly impacted mobile network operations since March 14, leading to widespread internet outages across the nation.



The National Communications Authority (NCA) has served notice to the public that the four subsea cables from Ghana to Europe through Cote d’Ivoire and Senegal are still out of service.

The outfit has also indicated that it will take about five weeks for the internet issues to be resolved and return to normalcy.



