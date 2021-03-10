Introduce meditation in schools - Kofi Jamar to GES

Musician Kofi Jamar

‘Ekorso’ hitmaker Kofi Jamar has suggested that introducing ‘Meditation’ into the school curriculum will breed a new wave of thinkers in the system.

The ‘Kumerican’ star on his Twitter page expressed that some Ghanaians are addicted to the noise and drama in the industry which is gradually affecting their choice of music and other forms of entertainment.



He also added that these choices are making the system lose thinkers adding that measures must be implemented to revise the plague.

Kofi Jamar in his tweet wrote, “Most of us Ghanaians are addicted to the noise and the drama. We hate the silence and it shows in our choice of music and the entertainment we seek. I feel meditation has to be introduced in schools to breed a new wave of thinkers in the system. We got to rewrite the code.”