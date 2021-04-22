Introducing, Camidoh the ‘RnB god’ breaking frontiers in Ghana and beyond

The death of his father at a younger age did not deter him in life. It did not in anyway, impede him from pursing his music career.

Camidoh, although still striving and is counted among the new crop of young Ghanaian artistes churning out incredible melodies and making waves both in the country and beyond.



Being our guest for this edition of Talkertainment, the silky singer talked about how his first E.P titled ‘Contingency Plan’ shot him into the limelight.



He disclosed how all six tracks since its release has clocked some awards as well as major award scheme nominations.



“Before, we had problems where people knew my songs but didn’t know the person behind it but when my manager George Britton came into the picture and the E.P was released, I have become much popular,” he told Elsie Lamar on Talkertainment.

The ‘For My Lover’ hitmaker among other things disclosed how he lost his girlfriend through music, major challenges and other interesting revelations.



Watch the video below for mind-blowing revelations:



