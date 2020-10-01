Invest in children's talents - Joe Mettle

Singer, Joe Mettle

Musician, Joseph Oscar Mettle, has advised parents to invest in the talent development of their children.

He emphasized the need for the children to focus on their education as all talents were maximised by some form of formal education.



Mr Mettle gave this advice in a virtual meeting of kids of the Perbi Cubs Library Services in Accra.



Perbi Cubs Library Services is an evidence-based literacy-promoting endeavour that desires to see an enlightened people of African descent, who are a product of an enviable national culture of leisure reading.



The Perbi Cubs aims to nurture well-rounded children using their “Lions Inspire Cubs” programme and the reading track and activities based on the GES Curriculum.



Children in the reading community had their “Celebration of Talents” show in the week, where they exhibited their talents of dancing, acting, playing instruments, writing, arts and drawing and singing.



The musician, in inspiring the children, said education was important. He said he obtained a degree in Marketing though he knew he had been called to be a Worshiper.

"ln pursuing all these, young people should always have their eyes fixed on God," he added.



He encouraged the children to study hard and to also work on their God-given talents.



“I knew that I was called to sing at the age of 10 and since then I did my best to nurture that talent."



He said he moved from playing the drums to singing with groups just to sharpen the skills.



Mr Mettle said the discovery of one’s talent could be seen sometimes at an early age, which was usually what the person loves to do and was happy doing. He said to grow and fully maximize that talent, one must spend time to develop it.



Anyele Perbi, Co-Founder of Perbi Cubs, said the Lions Inspire Cubs programme, astute men and women, whose lives were worth emulating come on the session to inspire the younger ones.

"These men and women are referred to as Lions," she said.



She said previous “Lion Inspire Cubs” sessions had hosted some big names like Dr Trebi Ollenu, a Ghanaian Robotics Engineer at NASA and Dr Thomas Mensah, a Ghanaian-American chemical engineer and inventor.



The rest are Dr Elsie Kaufmann, a Ghanaian academic, biomedical engineer and quiz mistress for the National Science and Maths Quiz and Uncle Ebo Whyte, Ghanaian playwright, author and motivational speaker.



The session ended with an awards ceremony for children, who excelled in the celebration of talents show.