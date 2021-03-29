Invest in music industry – Malcolm Nuna to govt

Ghanaian Afrobeat musician, Malcolm Nuna

Fast-rising Ghanaian Hiphop/Afrobeat musician, Malcolm Nuna has called on the government to pay more attention and invest in the music industry.

According to him, there is a lot of money involved in the industry and as such if exploited, it could go a long way to help artistes in the country.



Speaking on ClassFM's weekend entertainment show, The Big Show on Saturday, 27 March 2021, he stated, “I see Nigerians are doing good, South Africans are doing good, Americans are doing good because they pay attention to it.”



In his view, if the government should focus on the music industry more, it will really grow and compete with other countries.

Born Malcolm Nunana Hehetror, the versatile singer, songwriter, and performer, who burst onto the scene in 2019, recently released his maiden 17-album 'Hasta La Vista'.



Some of the songs on his album include 'Blind Love', 'Odo Yewu', 'Touch And Go', 'Money Man', 'Baba', 'Spintex Life', and 'Party' among others.



He was adjudged the Next Rated Act at the just ended 2021 3Music Awards.