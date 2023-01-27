Invest in pageantry - Miss Universe Ghana appeals to stakeholders

Miss Universe Ghana 2022, Engracia Efua Kaley Mofuman

Miss Universe Ghana 2022, Engracia Efua Kaley Mofuman has lamented the lack of interest in pageantry and called for more investment by stakeholders.

According to her, pageantry serves as a way of selling Ghana to the global world apart from its beauty and glam.



“Pageantry is a platform to sell our country. It’s a platform for tourism because we are all ambassadors. When stepping out there, we are no longer called our names. We are called Ghana. Whatever the person wears, talks about, literally, her whole life is Ghana,” she told Valerie Danso on the GTV Breakfast Show.



She also commended the government for the “Year of Return” initiative. She, on the other hand, believes that pageantry can help to broaden the narrative of Africans and their history to the rest of the world.

"We have the 'Year of Return' in December and all the fun going on. But then what next after the fun? Because when they come, they go. We can’t focus on Black Americans. We have Germans, and Chinese, all these people need to know that there is Ghana and there is a culture that we need to sell. They need to know our roots and we can sell that through pageantry,” she said.



She called on the Ministry of Tourism and other institutions to support in making pageantry attractive in Ghana.