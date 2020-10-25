Invest more in music industry – Shatta Wale pleads

Shatta Wale

Dancehall artiste Shatta Wale has pleaded with the government and private businessmen to invest in Ghanaian musicians and the music industry in general.

He said the industry is what will market the country to the larger world, hence attention must be given to the sector.



Speaking in an interview with Mz Gee on Showbiz 927 on 3FM, Shatta Wale noted that there are a lot of talented young artistes in Ghana but due to the lack of support they are unable to exhibit their talents to the world.

He further revealed that he would personally help develop some of the young artistes. However, he cannot do it all alone.