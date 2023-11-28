Invest your earnings else you would regret - Ofori Amponsah to young artistes

Singer/Songwriter, Ofori Amponsah

Ghanaian musician, Ofori Amponsah, has advised emerging artistes to embrace an investment mindset for a secure financial future beyond their careers.

Speaking at an interview with Zion Felix, Ofori Amponsah shared insights from his own journey, stressing the importance of wise financial decisions.



He recounted how, during his early success, he spent money lavishly until veteran singer Daddy Lumba intervened.



"I started with nice houses with jacuzzies and everything and invited my girls to have fun. One day, he [Daddy Lumba] asked what I do with my money and I told him I bought cars. He then directed me to move elsewhere [boys' quarters].



"It was the day I moved into the boys' quarters that I first learned the lesson of investing in buildings," he recounted.



Reflecting on the lesson learnt, Ofori Amponsah stressed the significance of investing in tangible assets like buildings.



He acknowledged that the music industry can be unpredictable, and preparing for unforeseen circumstances is crucial.

"Today, I was listening to a song I composed 20 years ago which is still on rotation on radio and everywhere. Only a few of us have those blessings. So if you make something small, invest in something or else you may regret it someday," he advised, highlighting the enduring nature of royalties from well-crafted songs.



