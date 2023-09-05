Investigate Sally Mann for her suicide comments - Shatta Wale to police

Ghanaian Dancehall artiste, Shatta Wale

Controversial Ghanaian dancehall artiste Shatta Wale has responded to comments made by entertainment pundit Sally Mann that Shatta may commit suicide out of envy.

Mann, during an interview on Accra based Power FM, stated that Shatta’s constant attacks on his colleagues especially Stonebwoy and Sarkodie emanated from a place of envy.



She added that if his colleagues keep on soaring in their careers, we may wake up one day to Shatta Wale shooting himself.



Shatta Wale in a reaction to the comments made by Sally Mann, questioned the effectiveness of the Ghana Police Service’s Cyber Unit in addressing online threats and hate speech.



Shatta further expressed his frustration, insinuating that the Cyber Unit primarily focuses on cybercrime activities related to "sakawa" (cyber fraud) and pays insufficient attention to other forms of online misconduct.



His posts indicate that her comments were a threat to his life and indirectly called on Sally Mann to be investigated over the shooting himself comments.

“IGP and his entire police will sit down and see ppl talking like this and wont respond cuz the cyber unit is for only sakawa boys ????smh, cuz as usual shatta will cause problem and we will arrest him!!! smh !!!



"IGP another shooting incidence - how do you want to handle this too let me know for god sake we are all citizens of ghana .. this stupidity must stop !! some of us are turning into monsters,” he posted.



Shatta Wale has been known to respond heavily to critics. Especially entertainment pundits and journalists. He’s been known to use unpritable words on them and even labelling them as “poor” and “pained”.





IGP AND HIS ENTIRE POLICE WILL SIT DOWN AND SEE PPL TALKING LIKE THIS AND WONT RESPOND CUZ THE CYBER UNIT IS FOR ONLY SAKAWA BOYS ????SMH



CUZ AS USUAL SHATTA WILL CAUSE PROBLEM AND WE WILL ARREST HIM!!! SMH !!! IGP ANOTHER SHOOTING INCIDENCE - HOW DO YOU WANT TO HANDLE THIS TOO… pic.twitter.com/NWGjfJI0XB — SHATTA WALE (@shattawalegh) September 5, 2023

ID/OGB





Click here to start the nomination process for the 2023 GhanaWeb Excellence Awards



You can also watch some of our programmes below.







You can also watch the latest episode of Everyday People on GhanaWeb TV below:









Watch the latest Nkommo Wo Ho with Maame Akua Kyei on GhanaWeb TV here:



