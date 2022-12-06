Iphxne DJ and Darkovibes drop simmering new cut ‘BP’

Iphxne DJ

Iphxne DJ and ‘Yao’ crooner, Darkovibes bring their A-game to fans, mounting the pressure in their spanking new joint release ‘BP’.

Bursting into the scene with curations strictly done on his Apple iPhone and aired on platforms as big as the UK‘s BBC 1 radio, Iphxne DJ’s unique and sought-after music experience has brought him and Darkovibes together in the recording booth, and the result is predictable: they drop an instant cracker of a song.



Swinging in as their first collaboration, ‘BP’ is a simmering love cut that unleashes the production might of the fast-rising disc jockey to fans yet again, kissed by the vocals of one of Ghana’s smoothest artists, Darkovibes. Like he always does, the La Même Gang star - who recently dropped ‘Yao’ - is effective in his delivery and perks up our ears excellently with flows that see him switch from patois to pidgin and vice versa.



Iphxne DJ doesn’t miss on the fine moment either, hitting home some slick lyrics of his own. Likewise, there’s a lovely blend of percussive instruments aboard the self-produced Afrobeat song to power its intoxicating soundscape that squeezes in some delicious trumpet notes along the way.

From Afrobeat to Highlife, Trap, R&B or whatever sound it may be, Iphxne DJ’s curations have become top of the line: he is redefining the music experience with a unique yet ubiquitous medium, the iPhone.



This branding has propelled the young sensation to heights unimaginable, earning him slots at mainstream events like Afrochella, Detty Rave, Boiler Room and the One Africa Music Fest - Dubai. Aside from making it to some of music’s coveted platforms in the country and beyond, Iphxne DJ has been on the move with artists like Bella Shmurda, R2Bees, King Promise and the biggest to get his curations out there, Wizkid.