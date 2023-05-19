'Irresponsible 2face will never love or respect Annie' - Wild reactions as singer justifies cheating in marriage

2Face and Annie

Social media is currently buzzing after a video of legendary Nigerian singer Innocent Idibia who is popularly known as 2face emerged.

In the video, the singer stated that it is in a man's nature to cheat on his wife even though he loves her wholeheartedly.



He said: "Men are wired like that. A man would love a woman to hell. And maybe he is somewhere, his dick will just decide something.



"He will fuck. Men don't give a fuck about that person, he just wants to satisfy himself"



His wife, Nollywood actress Annie Idibia asked him if he is talking generally or specifically about what he believes and does.



2face responded: "That is what I believe."

Social media users deemed the statement disrespectful as they criticized the singer for constantly disrespecting and humiliating his wife, Annie in public.



See comments here:



Felicity_Tchaba: "Annie cannot be in denial forever hau "Give my marriage a break "Sis that man hates you"



lillysondlo: "What 2baba said on that table?! He was clearly giving us a summary of himself please, that man hates Annie yhoo"



Nsukka_okpa: "Need somebody to remind Annie Idibia that she’s beautiful and an all round amazing woman. Her body is amazing, her skin glows with her beautiful smile. She’s a catch and doesn’t deserve all of this. E Dey pain me. Cause Wetin this Tuface never put this woman through. Wetin abeg."

alli_ya7: "Just listen to what a grown ass man is saying. can’t he control his “D” smh!! I hope Annie is cheating back though"



MrEzieke: "I feel bad for Annie; this guy is her definition of “love”. She might never really know what it means to be loved and respected because she’s married to this irresponsible man."



lollypeezle: "When you pamper bad behaviour too much, you will give the bad behaviour the room to brag. "Leave a cheating man", you said "No", you even fought to have him. Now he is defending cheating in your presence. Annie ni mo ri bawi. 2face is a lost cause."



Check the video below:



