Is Bobrisky going to a male or female cell? - Afia Schwarzenegger asks

Afia Schwarzenegger reacts to Bobrisky's arrest by the police

Ghanaian socialite, Afia Schwarzenegger, has reacted to the arrest of a popular Nigerian transgender, Bobrisky.

According to her, she is curious to know which particular cell the popular transgender would be placed in, since there has been confusion about 'her' sexuality.



“E Don cast...But wait ooo is "Mama of Lagos [Bobrisky]" going to the male cell or female cell?” Afia wrote on Instagram.



Afia, however, indicated that although Bobrisky’s arrest is worrying, she is curious to know how the development will unfold.



About Bobrisky’s arrest



Bobrisky, whose real name is Idris Okuneye, was arrested for allegedly abusing and mutilating banknotes during a film premiere in Lagos, the authorities told the BBC.

They said she manhandled the money by spraying and throwing them into the air.



"Spraying" is commonly done at Nigerian weddings and celebrations.



However, it is an illegal act as these notes tend to be trampled on.



In another instance, Bobrisky allegedly sprayed money at the premiere of Ajakaju, produced by actress and producer Eniola Ajao at Film One Circle Mall, in the upmarket Lagos district of Lekki last month.



Meanwhile, the outspoken celebrity, in the latest development in court, has pleaded guilty to all the charges.

SB/BB