Is Sarkodie the first, only man to impregnate and make you abort a baby? - Yvonne Nelson asked

Ghanaian Actress, Yvonne Nelson

Entertainment pundit, Mr. Logic, has asked Yvonne Nelson whether Sarkodie is the only man to have impregnated and caused her to abort in her entire life.

He made these statements while emphasizing that if Yvonne had gone through such an ordeal with other men but chose to publicize the one regarding the rapper, then it is unfair.



“The question I have for Yvonne Nelson is that, was Sarkodie the only man to have impregnated and made her abort before? That question I want her to answer. Is Sark the first man to impregnate her? If yes, then I’ll stand by her. But if no, then she didn’t have any write to put Sark in a book. Is Sark the only man to have made her commit an abortion?



Logic added, For a woman, you can’t say that in your entire life, hasn’t towed that path more than once.”



The outspoken media personality, however, established that he sympathized with Yvonne after chancing on the chapter of her book that talks about the confusion surrounding the real identity of her father.



“If you read the parts that talks about the absence of her dad, you can tell that she is battling childhood traumas. It makes you sad. You can tell she is in pain and expressing her pain,” he maintained.

Sarkodie’s response to Yvonne Nelson that caused a stir online



Massive reactions have since welcomed Sarkodie’s ‘Try Me’ song, which tackles Yvonne’s claims of being impregnated and jilted by him after life-threatening abortion complications.



Sarkodie has also released a track titled ‘Try Me’, which is a response to Yvonne Nelson’s allegations.



One can recall that after narrating how the rapper impregnated her and denied responsibility, Yvonne Nelson, in her memoir, also detailed how he drove her to a health facility where she bled profusely in his absence.



In a chapter titled ‘Abortion’, in her book, ‘I Am Not Yvonne Nelson’, the actress disclosed how Sarkodie accompanied her to the Mamprobi Polyclinic for abortion and since never bothered to find out how the procedure went.

However, telling his side of the story in the single, ‘Try Me’, Sarkodie detailed that it was Yvonne’s sole decision to abort the pregnancy.



Although the rapper admitted that they had a relationship, he said Yvonne was only playing the victim and taking advantage of the fact that the world listens to women more than men.



Yvonne Nelson’s rants



After dissecting the contents of Sarkodie’s reply to her earlier allegations, Yvonne Nelson stormed Twitter with a series of rants targeted at the former.



She has tackled the lyrics and responded to the parts that hurt her the most.

