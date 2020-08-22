Entertainment

Is Tracey Boakye suffering from postnatal depression? - Whitney Boakye Mensah asks

Entertainment Pundit and Event Organizer, Whitney Boakye Mensah is worried about the health condition of actress Tracey Boakye.

Tracey Boakye has come under intense criticisms following her feud with singer Mzbel over a sugar daddy, especially her repeated social media videos.



The man in question is said to have purchased houses for Tracey and is responsible for her second child.



After ranting and raving, accusing and insulting Mzbel for having sexual affairs with the same man; there have been forensic investigations into the concealed identity of the supposed married man said to be a prominent wealthy member of a major political party in Ghana who is at the center of the infamous Tracey-Mzbel brouhaha.



Earlier this week, Assin Central MP and businessman, Kennedy Agyapong disclosed that former President John Mahama is the man who is commonly referred to as "Papa No", meaning the sugar daddy in charge of Tracey Boakye.



Kennedy Agyapong gave other shocking revelations about the Ex-President's relationship with Tracey, stating emphatically that the lady is in possession of some scandalous videos that she is using to blackmail the Statesman for her material acquisitions and his failure to comply with her demands means Ghanaians could possibly be exposed to Mr. Mahama's sexcapade.



Tracey Boakye fired back immediately after Kennedy Agyapong's disclosure warning him to leave Mahama out of her issues and also dared the Assin Central MP to produce the videos he claims she is using to blackmail the former President.

She also invoked curses on herself and Kennedy Agyapong stating ''God should punish me if I am lying but if I'm not, He should punish Kennedy Agyapong instead''.



She even called on lightning to strike the liar among them.



But Whitney Boakye has had enough of Tracey and her illicit matters.



Speaking on "Entertainment Review" on Peace FM, she advised the actress cum film producer to pipe down and stop being a loudmouth.



"Silence is a language tool," she directed the message to Tracey Boakye.



She also attributed Tracey's behaviour to a woman suffering from postnatal depression.

Postnatal or postpartum depression is a kind of depression that some women go through after giving birth.



Whitney was worried no one is paying attention to the mental health of Tracey, stressing that her depression shouldn't be taken for granted.



To her, Tracey needs help to deal with her "mental problem".



Watch Video below:





