Is he your classmate? - NPP communicator punches A Plus, Bullgod over criticisms of Akufo-Addo

Frances Essiam, A Plus and Bullgod

Member of the New Patriotic Party’s (NPP) communications team, Frances Essiam, has chided entertainment pundits, Kwame A Plus and Bullgod for making disparaging comments about President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo on the United Showbiz program aired on United Television (UTV).

She noted that Kwame A Plus and Bullgod’s incessant attacks on President Akufo-Addo on the United Showbiz program are unwarranted because they can criticize without making derogatory comments.



The NPP communicator fumed about how the United Showbiz program has turned into a political show where pundits insult government officials and other prominent personalities in the country when sharing their opinions.



Frances Essiam stated that Kwame A Plus and Bullgod are not close to President Akufo-Addo in terms of life achievement hence they should be wary about their comments regarding him.



“If you [A Plus] want to fight, I can book a flight for you to go to Israel and fight for Gaza. What do you mean? Bullgod and A Plus would criticize Akufo-Addo all the time.



"The program [United Showbiz] is not political it's entertainment, so even if you are discussing creative arts issues or any other matters do it free and devoid of insults. A Plus and Bullgod, is Akufo-Addo your classmate? Are you at his level?” Frances Essiam said in an interview with Rajab Media Gh.



She continued: “There is no way any of you will ever become president or vice president. Akufo-Addo can give birth to all of you. A Plus can sit on the show and disgrace him [Akufo-Addo]. You [A Plus] claim you’re reading law, you would be a quack lawyer because how can you do this?”

Kwame A Plus and Bullgod have been vociferous on national issues during discussions on the United Showbiz program on UTV.



Both personalities lambast the government when the need arises for the plights of the people to be heeded.



It will be recalled that the New Patriotic Party (NPP) wrote to the management of UTV calling on the producers of the United Showbiz program to ‘reform’ the show in order not to deviate from its mandate.



They (NPP) claimed the pundits on the show seemed to attack President Akufo-Addo and Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia most of the time in relation to the shortcomings of the government.



It remains to be seen whether the United Showbiz program will focus solely on discussing entertainment issues or involve politics as well.



SB/BB