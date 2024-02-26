Is the person okay, is he senseless? - Opambour replies Maurice Ampaw

Bishop Ebenezer Adarkwa Yiadom, alias Opambuor, has replied to recent attacks from detractors, including lawyer Maurice Ampaw, over the potency of some political prophecies he made last month.

Opambuor is on record, having said former President John Dramani Mahama would defeat Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia to win the 2024 elections.



Ampaw, a known New Patriotic Party (NPP) sympathizer in disagreeing with Opambuor last week, accused him publicly of false prophecies along with other popular preachers like Prophet Kofi Oduor and Kumchacha as well as Badu Kobi.



Reacting to Ampaw’s claims during a church service over the weekend, Opambuor questioned whether Ampaw and those opposing him were okay.



“Is the person okay? Is he senseless? What nonsense is this? I crack jokes during my service so that people can have relief from the stress of this life. I am done doing that; they are going to see real fire from henceforth. Tell them,” he charged.



Addressing the vice president, who is the NPP flagbearer, he added: “Bawumia should speak to his people attacking me; otherwise, the outcome of the election will be even graver for his party. Which man of God can deny what God has revealed?

“Bawumia, as a Muslim with the Islamic spirit, should ask leading clerics whether I am of God or not. No pastor, fetish priest, lawyer or doctor can change the prophecy God has given through me,” he emphasized.



Watch his full submission below:







