Is this how bad you hate Wendy Shay? – MOGBeatz asks Ghanaians

Musician, Wendy Shay

Ghanaian versatile sound engineer, John Kwesi Dosunmu-Mensah known widely as MOGBeatz has questioned the level at which some Ghanaians dislike songstress Wendy Shay.

His comment comes after some Ghanaians reported Wendy Shay’s new single, ‘Pray for the World’ to Youtube over alleged copyright infringement.



According to reports, the song had some similarities to Master KG’s Jerusalema rhythm.



The video was subsequently taken off YouTube Tuesday, January 12, 2021.



Registering his displeasure on microblogging site, Twitter, the sound engineer noted that he was highly disappointed as well as angry at the action taken by the group of people who reported the case to YouTube.

He said, “Why am I hearing that a group of people went to report Wendy Shay’s ‘Pray for the world’ video and now YouTube has taken it down for what? I am angry!! Ow Ghana so this is how bad you guys hate @wendyshaygh? I am disappointed I cannot lie to you.”



Read his tweet below.



