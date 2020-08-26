Entertainment

Is this not stupidity? - Kofi Asamoah slams Duncan Williams for displaying sword in church

Archbishop Nicholas Duncan William

Ghanaian filmmaker Kofi Asamoah has branded the act by Archbishop Nicholas Duncan-Williams to flaunt a physical sword in the church as ‘stupid’.

Kofi Asamoah shared a video where the Presiding Archbishop and General Overseer of the Action Chapel International ministry is seen displaying a sword during a prayer service in his church without considering any precautionary measures.



Reacting to this, Kofi Asamoah compared the act to Twi pastors and called Ghanaians ‘hypocrites’ for not calling him out for his action.



He said Ghanaians spared him because he preaches in English, adding that other Twi pastors would have been treated differently.

Kofi Asamoah wrote: “If this was a Twi Pastor wearing a big gold chain holding a sword to chop down the devil, the whole Ghana would break loose while calling the congregation illiterates. But here we are... wise men in an educated church scattering a spiritual enemy with a physical sword. Or this one is not stupidity because the man of God is speaking English huh? Hypocrites!”



Watch the video in question below:





