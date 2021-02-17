Isaac Osei shares the guiding principles every family must follow

Former Member of Parliament of Subin, Hon. Isaac Osei

Former Member of Parliament of Subin Constituency in the Ashanti Region, Hon. Isaac Osei has shared some principles he believes can strengthen family bonds and society.

According to him, the principles of parental care and responsibility, as well as open lines of communication, can strengthen families in Ghana.



In an interview with Rev. Erskine on the Y Leaderboard Series, he stated: “The basic unit of every society is the family. If families break down our society will break down. Nobody has a moral compass to look up to growing up if parental care and responsibility is not there.



Parental care and responsibility are very important. If you bring a child into this world, you have the responsibility to ensure that the child grows up and does something better than what you have done”.



He furthered, “within the family, transparency, openness, and truth should be our guiding principles”.

Relating his own experience with his family, he shared that the lines of communication have been clear such that he is able to discuss things with his children.



“We had many discussions and there were a lot of debates when my kids were growing up. I didn’t know three of them will be lawyers but now they are lawyers, I dare not even debate with them now that they are lawyers. The first four are married and live with their spouses. They always invite us to their homes. I am blessed”.



Hon. Isaac Osei says that it is his hope that his children, both biological and adopted, will “achieve far more than I have [he has]”.



Mr. Osei is married to Mrs. Mariam Osei and they have five children; two boys and three girls. He discloses that he also has adopted children.