Source: Nii Atakora Mensah, Contributor

Blossoming crooner, Ishak Spark is back on your screens with a new audio visual for his latest entry dubbed 'No More'.

Proving the extent of his versatility, expect a bouncy Dancehall rhythm that is set to spark up your musical ears and get your head bopping.



Diving into Jamaican patois with a deep lyrical message, you are sure to enjoy this tune from the peculiar talent.