Ishak Spark spices up the game with 'Tonight' jam

Tue, 1 Dec 2020 Source: Nii Atakora, Contributor
Ishak Spark is out with another love song for all couples out there and he brands it as 'Tonight'.
The smooth singing vocalist portrays the story of a young guy held spellbound by the love of a certain beauty.
It exudes soothing tones and mid-tempo rhythmic vibes that set the perfect atmosphere for a relaxing time with your beloved.
‘Tonight’ was produced by Deworm and mixed by Posigee with crisp visuals coming from the camp of Director Mickey Johnson.
Source: Nii Atakora, Contributor
Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.