Ishak Spark spices up the game with 'Tonight' jam

Source: Nii Atakora, Contributor

Ishak Spark is out with another love song for all couples out there and he brands it as 'Tonight'.

The smooth singing vocalist portrays the story of a young guy held spellbound by the love of a certain beauty.



It exudes soothing tones and mid-tempo rhythmic vibes that set the perfect atmosphere for a relaxing time with your beloved.

‘Tonight’ was produced by Deworm and mixed by Posigee with crisp visuals coming from the camp of Director Mickey Johnson.





Source: Nii Atakora, Contributor