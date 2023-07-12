It doesn't pay to be an entertainer in Ghana - Mr. Beautiful opines

Mr. Beautiful

Mr Beautiful known privately as Clement Bonney in the Ghana movie industry has said there’ll be no time he’ll write a memoir.

The actor made these comments during an interview with Amansan Krakye when he was asked if he has any intentions of writing a book like Yvonne Nelson and Adjettey Anang



He laughed and said “As for that lady and her issues I don’t want to say anything about it in fact I don’t want to talk about the book she released”



“But as for me my life story it is real and these are situations that I have gone through in life and my personal experience,” he said on Property FM in Cape Coast.

He added observed by MyNewsGh.com “If I decide to write a book from all these scenarios that I have encountered, my book will be so interesting and it’ll surely happen sometime to come.



He remarked “But what I want to say emphatically is that forever and ever I’m the only Mr Beautiful on planet Earth and there’ll be no time that I’ll say I’m not Mr Beautiful, no”.