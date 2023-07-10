It feels good doing music full-time again - Samini

Samini

Ghanaian reggae and dancehall artiste, Samini says being on stage after three and a half years without having his mind on his books feels different and exciting.

The ‘My Own’ crooner performed at the ‘Re-ignition Concert’ at the newly refurbished Kwame Nkrumah Mausoleum in Accra on Friday, July 7, disclosed that it was his first major performance after completing Ghana Institute of Public Administration (GIMPA) earlier this year.



“It felt great, it’s a good way to come back, it’s a good way to get started again after a three-and-a-half-year break of active music,” he told Joy Prime.



The singer also emphasised that whiles in school, he did his best to ‘keep his fans at bay’ with some new songs but says it was not “a walk through the park.”



“Even whiles I was in school, I tried to keep my fans engaged but it was a really difficult task concentrating on both, so now that I know that school is done and I am graduating in a few weeks, it’s a different feeling when I’m on stage performing and you know that you don’t have to prepare for class the next morning or login into anything online or you don’t have to check what’s on your time table and all of that.

“It was really a nice feeling, it felt different after a very long time”, he said.



Samini who enrolled at GIMPA to pursue a degree in Project Management served as the President of the Student Representative Council (SRC) in his final year.



The award-winning artiste who will be graduating on Friday, July 28, 2023, also announced his upcoming new album in the coming weeks.