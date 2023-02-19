0
It has been 7 years, please move on - Olakunle Churchill tells ex-wife Tonto Dikeh

Tonto Dikeh And Olakunle Churchill Nigerian actress Tonto Dikeh and estranged husband

Sun, 19 Feb 2023 Source: www.mynigeria.com

Businessman Olakunle Churchill has asked his ex-wife, Tonto Dikeh, to move on as it has been seven years since they went their separate ways.

This comes after the duo took to social media to drag themselves over their son, King Andre.

Churchill in a post on his Instagram page urged his ex-wife to move on after she called him a deadbeat father.

According to him, even if he has multiple wives and children without money, it is non of her business. He asked that she focus on her life and forget about the past.

He wrote: “If I 10 wives, 10 children, I get money or I no get, e no concern you. Deal with the past and move on and focus on your life. Forget history it has been seven years please move on. It’s election period.”

Source: www.mynigeria.com
Kofi Amoabeng reveals ‘who’ collapsed UT Bank, clears Ofori-Atta of blame
