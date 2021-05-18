It hurts to know backup vocalists are not supported – Abiana

Abiana has lamented the lack of support for backing vocalists

Ghanaian Soul-Life musician, Abiana has decried the lack of support backup vocalist receive in the country especially when they decide to break out on their own.

She noted with concern how much backup vocalists are loved and appreciated when working with other music stars but do not receive the same love when they try to go solo.



Abiana stated, “I was listening to an interview where someone mentioned Yaa. And growing up listening to Kojo Antwi, she was on every song and I loved her and now she comes into the limelight and there is no support and it is crazy”.



On her accord, the Ghana music industry has no systems in place to encourage the celebration of background artistes “and it hurts me so much when I see this happening”.

Speaking to Kokonsa Kester on Y107.9FM’s Weekend Rush show, Abiana said, “I agree perfectly well that background vocalists do not receive the credit they deserve. It is quite hurting that we are not recognised like we are supposed to because outside Ghana or abroad, there are systems that accommodate background artistes and these background artistes are celebrated as much as those they back”.



The musician who called for support for backup artistes has been influenced by so many women ranging from Akosua Agyapong, Alicia Keys and her first love Celine Dion in her musical journey.



Abiana is promoting her 2020 single Amen.