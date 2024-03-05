It is a big opportunity to do a song with Kofi Kinaata - Okyeame Kwame

Sika is available on all streaming platforms

Source: MET TV

Multiple-award-winning Ghanaian musician, Okyeame Kwame has undraped the reason for settling on Kofi Kinaata for his new song, Sika.

Speaking to thespectatoronline.com after releasing the song yesterday, Okyeame Kwame, said he has always wanted to do a song with Kofi Kinaata because he is a big fan.



Again he said he respects Kinaata’s creativity and among others, wanted to have a record together.



According to Okyeame Kwame, he was the only one who had won the Songwriter of the Year twice until Kofi Kinaata came to change the narrative, by winning it on three occasions.



For this reason, Okyeame Kwame said “I wanted to know what is in that head, and I called him for us to do a song together, and during the recording sessions, I realized why he is a great writer, 'the boy get common sense period'. Very intelligent, very smart, he has learned the trick and the trade.”

Okyeame Kwame said it is a big opportunity for him to do a song with Kofi Kinaata, whom he admires.



Touching on the song's concept, he said Sika aims to inspire people to hustle to make ends meet in the future.



“It is who I have become currently, most of the things I do is to seek to bring out difficult times and triumphant moments, from poverty to riches,” the Rap Dacta said.



The song is available on all digital platforms.